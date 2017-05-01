Belmont Academy’s Meteoric Rise

Belmont Academy in Westmoreland has emerged as the most improved high school in last year’s CXC CSEC exams.

That’s according to the annual rankings compiled by the group, Educate Jamaica, which names the top thirty schools as Jamaica’s Ivy League.

The rankings compare schools based on the number of fifth form students who pass five or more CSEC subjects, including Math and English.

Belmont was at number-32 last year, with 75-percent of its students passing five or more of the regional exams.

Educate Jamaica had listed Belmont as an “aspiring” Ivy League school in 2016.

But this year, the school has registered a dramatic improvement, and is now just shy of the top ten high schools in Jamaica, at number-13, with 93-percent of its students passing five or more of the regional exams.

Educate Jamaica is describing Belmont’s former principal, Rayon Simpson, as a “Usain Bolt-like character”.

He’s recently moved on to become principal at St. Andrew Technical High School, STATHS.

According to Educate Jamaica, when Principal Simpson took over at Belmont in 2012, less than 15-percent of its fifth formers were leaving with five or more C-SEC passes.

The school has now transformed to one of the country’s top schools in just five years.

Mr. Simpson says he has a similar vision for STATHS, where he took over as principal in December.

He’s set a “60 in 60” goal for the school, meaning he wants to get 60-percent passing with 5 or more subjects by the school’s 60th anniversary in four years.

–30–