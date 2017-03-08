‘Ben Up’ Gangster Convicted of Gun Charges

A gangster from the ‘Ben Up’ Gang in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth was convicted for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition when he appeared yesterday in the St Elizabeth Gun Court Division.

He’s 19-year-old Javaughn Simms, otherwise called ‘Hot Head’ or ‘Jan’ of Retrieve District, in Cambridge in St. James.

The police say Simms was riding a motor bike when he was stopped and search on December 13, last year.

A Berreta 9 millimetre pistol, loaded with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition, was found in a backpack Simms was wearing. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Simms will be sentenced on March 23. A social enquiry report was also ordered.

He’s also charged with the December 2016 murder of a man, Devon Forbes. And he’s charged for an incident of robbery with aggravation committed at the Lasco Cambio in Santa Cruz last October.

