Berger Posts 10% Net Profit Increase

Berger Paints Jamaica says net profit has increased by just over 10-percent to almost $24-million.

Net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 increased from just over $21-million.

However, the company recorded a 10-percent reduction in net sales.

Net sales declined from over half billion dollars to about $450-million.

Director Michael Fennell attributes the improvement in net profits to the continued focus on efficiencies in operations and administration.

However, he says the reduction in sales is due to the impact of local cement shortages and bad weather during the quarter.

