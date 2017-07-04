Search
Home Latest_MA BEWARE: Corporate Area Thieves Posing as Cab Drivers
TAXI in Ljubljana, Slovenia

BEWARE: Corporate Area Thieves Posing as Cab Drivers

Jul 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Commuters in the corporate area are being alerted to an emerging trend where several persons are being robbed by men posing as taxi operators.

The Half Way Tree Police say two men traveling in a grey Mazda Demio vehicle have robbed several persons in the past few days.

The Police say the men typically operate in the morning and evening peak hours.

They frequent routes along Molynes Road, Papine and Hagley Park Road, usually heading towards Half Way Tree in St. Andrew.

The cars are not registered public passenger vehicles.

The Police say there are similar reports in at least one other corporate area—downtown Kingston.

According to reports, the men lure would-be passengers into the motorcar then deviate from the stated route.

They then rob the passengers of cash, bank cards and any other valuables.

They also demand the password numbers for bank cards.

The Police are imploring commuters to use only registered public passenger vehicles and avoid traveling with strangers.

–30–

Previous PostEight Shot; Four Fatally in St Andrew

Related articles

Boxing-Gloves

Tsetsi Surprised to be Paired with Sakima for Contender Semi-Final

Jul 04, 2017

ja-aus-netball

Two Sunshine Girls Cleared of Disciplinary Charges

Jul 04, 2017

mayberry

Mayberry Signs ‘Lockup Agreement’ Scotia

Jul 04, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS