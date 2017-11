Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts, Walker says there are numerous counterfeit pharmaceutical products being shipped into the island.

She says these products are harmful and may even cause death.

Mrs. Ricketts Walker says Jamaicans are also dealing in counterfeit cooking gas.

She says the counterfeit items are used to fund organised criminals gangs.

Mrs. Ricketts Walker says intellectual property rights infringement has evolved into a billion-dollar business.

–30–