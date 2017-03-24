Search
MURDER SCENE

Bizarre Attack Leaves Businesswoman Dead; Employees Injured

The wife of a prominent businessman is dead while her husband and two relatives are in hospital in serious condition following a bizarre attack on them at their business place on Old Hope Road in St Andrew this afternoon.

Dead is 77-year-old Barbara Moncrieffe.

She’s the wife of Vassel Moncrieffe, the co-owner of Moncrieffe’s Patio Shop. He was also attacked by a disgruntled employee of their’s.

The police say the other two injured persons are family members of the couple.

The three are being treated at the University Hospital of the West Indies, in St. Andrew.

Nationwide News understands they’re in serious but stable condition.

Reports are at about 1:00 this afternoon, an employee of Moncrieffe’s attacked the family at the establishment.

All four persons were in one room. It’s unclear what weapon was used.

The police say the suspect is in custody. Investigations into the incident are on going.

— 30 —

