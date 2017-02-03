Search
Blain Blasts Sexually Abusive Pastors & Police

Convenor of the lobby group, Hear the Children’s Cry, Betty Ann Blaine says she’s not surprised by the revelation that pastors and policemen are among the main ‘high profile’ perpetrators of child sex abuse.

The revelation was made yesterday by the Head of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA, Superintendent Enid Ross Stewart.

This, during a meeting of a joint select committee of parliament, reviewing the country’s sexual offences laws.

Miss Blaine says she’s aware of children being sexually abused by ‘very important people’ in the Jamaican society.

She says she’s disappointed that many persons who’re held to very high standards are perpetrating sexual violence against children.

