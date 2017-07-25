Blake Bullish Ahead of Gold Cup Final

Reggae Boyz skipper, Andre Blake, is hoping his team can produce another above par performance against the USA when the two sides meet in the final of the Gold Cup.

After facing off in the 2015 semi final, Jamaica and the United States will meet again in the final in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.

The Reggae Boyz have reached the finals of the Gold Cup twice but have never won the tournament. Mexico have won seven Gold Cup titles, the US five and Canada one.

Blake insists the Boyz will give everything to earn the right to lift the trophy.

