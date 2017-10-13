Bloated JUTC Continues to Strain Taxpayers

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, is overstaffed by nearly 500 people.

This was revealed at yesterday’s sitting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, PAAC.

The JUTC’s Managing Director, Paul Abrahams, made the disclosure as he responded to questions from members of the PAAC.

Overstaffing, an ageing fleet of buses and declining revenues were some of the issues discussed as PAAC members lamented what they see as clear inefficiencies at the state-owned bus company.

Mr. Abrahams yesterday admitted the JUTC has a bloated staff complement.

Mr. Abrahams says this costs the company an additional $25-million annually. He says the company is in critical need of new buses.

However, he says a submission for new buses was rejected by the government. Mr. Abrahams says the government says no new stock can be provided until 2021.

He says the JUTC will need minimum $2.4-billion dollars annually to maintain its ageing fleet. Currently, it gets $1.3-billion for that purpose.

Committee member, Mikael Phillips, says that’s of concern.

Another member, Juliet Holness, says a detailed analysis of the JUTC is needed.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Transport Ministry, Dr. Alwin Hales, says a detailed audit of the agency is now complete and should be submitted to parliament soon.

