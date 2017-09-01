Bloody Clarendon: Teen Among Four Murdered in Separate Incidents

Another teenager is among four people killed in separate incidents across Clarendon yesterday.

Dead are 13-year old Kemaro Myles of Kitson Town, 60-year-old Phillip Thomas of Farm Road, and a 26-year-old Ricardo James of Chestnut Lane in the parish.

The body of the fourth person, who’s yet to be identified, was found with the hands and feet bound in what appeared to be an execution style killing.

Thirteen-year-old Kemaro Myles was killed about 10:30 last night on the Milk River main road in Clarendon.

Reports are the truck in which he was traveling was attacked by armed men.

The driver of the truck reportedly stopped to urinate when men came from the bushes and opened fire on the vehicle hitting Kemaro in the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Earlier, a 26-year-old tailor, Ricardo James, otherwise called ‘Ricky Trooper’ was also shot and killed on Young Street in the parish.

The May Pen police say James was in a yard about 8:00 o’clock last evening, when he was approached by a lone gunman. The gunman opened fire hitting him.

The police say James was found on the ground in a pool of blood. He was been shot several times.

Sixty-year-old gardener, Phillip Thomas, otherwise called ‘Roderick’ of Farm Road was killed during a robbery.

Reports are that about 9:30 last night, Mr. Thomas and a woman were in a yard when men robbed and then shot them.

They were rushed to the hospital where Mr. Thomas was pronounced dead.

The woman was admitted in stable condition.

In the fourth incident, the body of an unidentified person was found on Sharpe Avenue in May Pen.

The police say about 9 yesterday morning they were responding to reports of a man lying on the ground when they found the body.

They say the hands and feet were tied and there was a gun shot wound to the head.

Police say the body appears to be that of a person in their late twenties or early thirties.

The individual is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The person was clad in a white t-shirt, black shorts and a pair of black shoes.

–30–