BLP Leader Calls for Renewed Regional Integration Thrust

There’s a call for Caribbean leaders to implement a single domestic space in transport, communication and health care for the benefit of the region.

It’s come from the President of the Barbados Labour Party, BLP, Mia Mottley.

She made the call for renewed Caribbean regionalism Thursday night while addressing the opening ceremony of the PNP’s Annual National Conference at the National Arena in Kingston.

She says this is especially needed in times of disaster, like now, following the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Ms. Motley says it’s of great importance that the region develops a single domestic space to facilitate travel, including a regional multipurpose identification system.

She says the region has become more mixed as people move and settle outside their birth countries.

But, she says as a whole the Caribbean doesn’t provide the necessary political capital to establish a single regional space in communication, news, trade or travel.

Mottley cited the Caribbean Examination Council, CXC, as an example of a regional institution that benefits the Caribbean. She also pointed to the arrangements made for travel across the region when the Caribbean hosted the Cricket World Cup in 2007.

Meanwhile, PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, says the devastation from Hurricane Irma highlights the need for renewed regionalism.

