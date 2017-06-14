Search
Home Crime and Court Bob Marley’s grandson, Matthew Prendergast, freed of gun and assault charges.
Bob Marley’s grandson, Matthew Prendergast, freed of gun and assault charges.

Jun 08, 2017Crime and Court 1

The grandson of Reggae legend Bob Marley, Matthew Prendergast, was today freed of gun and assault charges. Prendergast had been before the Gun Court since 2015.

He’d been charged in relation to an allegation that he pointed his gun at a security guard.

He was freed this afternoon after prosecutors indicated they did not have enough evidence to proceed.

Prendergast was represented by attorney, Tom Tavares Finson. Mr. Tavares Finson says the security guard did not appear in court to give evidence.

This, despite giving the police a statement which led to his client being charged.

 

  • bamboodread

    Him get paid off

