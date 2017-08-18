Search
Body of Ex-Cop Killed by Police Identified

Aug 18, 2017Crime and Court0

A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, who allegedly pointed a gun at an operational team has been killed by the police in St. Andrew.

He’s been identified by the police as 36-year-old Keith Silvera, of a Duhaney Park address.

Silvera was killed last night in the nearby Marverly community.

Superintendent Arthur Brown is the Head of the St. Andrew South Police.

Superintendent Brown says the police took two guns from the man.

The other men escaped.

Superintendent Brown says the police are continuing their investigations in an effort to arrest them.

Meanwhile, he says the police have been increasing their presence in Marverly.

–30–

