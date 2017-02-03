Body of Missing 15yr old St James Girl Found

The St. James Police say they’re expecting to make a breakthrough soon in the murder of a 15-year old girl, in St. James, Shineka Gray.

Shineka was a Grade 10 student at Green Pond High School in Montego Bay. Her decomposing body was found yesterday. She’d been missing since Sunday.

Shineka was last seen at a taxi stand in Montego Bay, St. James.

She was reportedly on her way to visit her parents in Bogue. But the decomposing body of the 15-year-old was found yesterday in bushes. Her body had multiple stab wounds.

Commanding Officer for the St. James Police, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, says the investigation is being intensified.

Today, Principal of Green Pond High, Michael Ellis, said classes had to be suspended to allow for Grades 7 to 9 students and staff to grieve.

Grade 10 and 11 students stayed behind for counselling.

At least five students were carried to hospital. Some reportedly fainted as they mourned Shineka’s gruesome demise.

The Member of Parliament for West Central St. James, Marlene Malahoo Forte, met this afternoon with Shineka’s parents.

Shineka had lived in Mrs. Malahoo Forte’s constituency.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte — who’s the country’s Attorney General — says the administration will not stand idly by and allow more Jamaicans to be murdered with impunity.

She says it cannot be business as usual.

-30-