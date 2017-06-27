Bolt Confident he’ll Go Out with a Bang

Usain Bolt says he’s confident he’ll go out on a high when he runs in his final race at the London World Championships later this year.

Bolt in is Ostrava for the Golden Spike Meet on Wednesday.

The world record holder over 100 and 200-metres says he’s not concerned about Andre De Grasse’s wind-assisted 9.69-seconds clocking to win the 100-metres in Stockholm.

Bolt says he was surprised that his old rival Justin Gatlin won at the US trials, but he was looking forward to one last match-up against Gatlin on the global stage.

