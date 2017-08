Usain Bolt suffered a grade-4 hamstring tear while anchoring Jamaica’s team in the men’s 4×100-metres final at the London World Championships.

After the race, several of Bolt’s teammates complained that being held in the cold for too long while the organizers performed two medal ceremonies may have contributed to Bolt’s injury.

Sports medicine specialist, Dr. Paul Wright, says the athlete’s diagnosis may be correct.

He says there are two possible treatment for such an injury.

–30–