Bolt Considering Moving to London

Usain Bolt could soon be seen running around London regularly after he revealed plans to move to the English capital.

Having hung up his spikes, the world’s fastest man is now looking for a new base to set up business.

Bolt says he would never have considered training anywhere outside from Jamaica but now that he’s retired Kingston does not have to be his only home.

He says he’s going to have business interests and things he’s passionate about that he’ll have more time to enjoy.

The 31-year-old says London is special because he has had a lot of success there.

He says it’s the only city outside of Kingston he could see himself living.

