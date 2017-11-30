Bolt Statue Unveiling Set for Sunday

Sport Minister, Olivia Grange says the unveiling of the Usain Bolt statue will be done during a ceremony this Sunday at Independence Park in Kingston.

The Minister made the declaration yesterday after visiting the site on Statue Road in Independence Park.

Ms. Grange says the unveiling will be done by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Minister was at the Independence Park complex—which houses the National Stadium yesterday to observe work on the pedestal on which the bronze statue— to the scale of one and quarter life size will be mounted.

