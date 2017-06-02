Brace for Food Shortages as Agriculture Sector Reels from Recent Flooding

People in urban areas should expect shortages and higher prices for some market items over the next three months.

This, as recent flood rains have affected several farming communities, causing an estimated $800-m in damages.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Agriculture, JC Hutchinson, says the floods mainly affected cash crops.

Minister Hutchinson says crops for export haven’t been particularly hit, He says the government is providing seeds and fertilizer to farmers to ensure the crops can recover within about three months.

However, the Minister warns that there will likely be shortages and price hikes, especially in urban areas, in the interim.

Minister Hutchinson revealed that the Agriculture Ministry has only $18-m to try to offset some $800-m in damages caused to the agriculture sector by the recent floods.

And, he says the damage estimate will likely go up, as his officers haven’t yet reached many of the farmers affected for an assessment.

–30–