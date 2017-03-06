Brady Disbarred!

Prominent attorney, Harold Brady, was on Saturday disbarred by the General Legal Council, for Professional Misconduct.

This means he’s no longer permitted to practise law in the country.

Brady confirmed the GLC’s ruling briefly with Nationwide News on Sunday.

Attempts to contact Chairman of the GLC’s disciplinary committee, Walter Scott, for comment were unsuccessful.

Brady was found guilty of professional misconduct last week in connection with his failure to account for $140-million.

The funds arose from a property sale Brady conducted on behalf of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, FCJ.

It’s understood that after failing to receive the title for the property in question the purchaser was informed by the FCJ that no payment was received.

Sale of the property was approved in 2010 by the then Bruce Golding-led Cabinet.

The matter was later referred to the GLC.

Brady has also been ordered to pay the FCJ over 110 million dollars in restitution.

Brady will be the 50th lawyer to be disbarred by the GLC since its inception in 1972.

