Bravo: T-20 ‘a blessing in disguise’ for cricket.

West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, says T-20 has brought about a positive change to the cricketing brand.
Bravo believes this format of the game has brought financial independence to several cricketers around the world.
Dwayne Bravo.
–30–
Alrick SwabyJun 15, 2017Sports0
