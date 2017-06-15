Bravo: T-20 ‘a blessing in disguise’ for cricket.

Search
Dwayne Bravo

Jun 15, 2017Sports0

West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, says T-20 has brought about a positive change to the cricketing brand.

Bravo believes this format of the game has brought financial independence to several cricketers around the world.

 

 

