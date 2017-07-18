Breaking Down Shaw’s Massive Phone Bill

Nationwide News has obtained a copy of the detailed breakdown of Finance Minister Audley Shaw’s $8-million phone bill for a year.
The Minister has been widely condemned for racking up the massive charges.
The breakdown verifies that some 91-percent of the charges were for data roaming services.
Sixty-seven percent of those charges were for data roaming in August and October alone.
Minister Shaw was billed $1.5-million in August, and over $4-million in October for data roaming.
Additionally, the breakdown of the bill reveals that September and December 2016 were also months in which the Finance Minister used a lot of data overseas.
Data roaming charges for those months both exceed $600,000.
The Minister’s mobile data usage locally in December was also fairly high, costing taxpayers over $126,000.
Regular roaming for telephone calls comes in at just a fraction of his data roaming – 308-thousand dollars for the entire year.
The biggest voice roaming charge is 85-thousand dollars in October, the same month in which the Minister racked up that $4-million bill for data roaming.
According to the documents, Minister Shaw’s local and international calls, as well as text messages, were fairly small, ranging from a few cents to just over JMD$1,000.
