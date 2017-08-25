Search
Home Evening News Brown-Burke Renews Call for Unity in SW St Andrew

Brown-Burke Renews Call for Unity in SW St Andrew

Aug 25, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The PNP standard bearer for South West St. Andrew, Dr. Angela Brown Burke, is again calling for unity in the constituency after a contentious selection exercise.

Addressing a South West St Andrew constituency conference yesterday, Dr. Brown Burke says she’s started the work of unifying the factions across the constituency.

Dr. Brown Burke’s opponent in the candidate selection exercise, the Councilor for the Payne Land division, Audrey Smith Facey, was noticeably absent from the conference.

The Councillors for the other two divisions in the constituency — Eugene Kelly and Karl Blake — were present.

Mrs. Smith Facey was defeated by 95 votes in last month’s run-off.

It’s understood that she’s no longer a member of the constituency’s executive.

Dr. Brown Burke told comrades that work to prepare for the upcoming by-election must begin to ensure South West St. Andrew — which is a PNP garrisons — remains in the hands of the party.

–30–

Previous PostOver 920 Murders in 2017

Related articles

FLA CEO Admits Corruption is Rife at the Authority

Aug 25, 2017

FLA’s ‘Allen Report’ Raises Concerns about Vetting of Staff

Aug 25, 2017

New FLA Board to be Appointed within Days

Aug 25, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History