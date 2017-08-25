Brown-Burke Renews Call for Unity in SW St Andrew

The PNP standard bearer for South West St. Andrew, Dr. Angela Brown Burke, is again calling for unity in the constituency after a contentious selection exercise.

Addressing a South West St Andrew constituency conference yesterday, Dr. Brown Burke says she’s started the work of unifying the factions across the constituency.

Dr. Brown Burke’s opponent in the candidate selection exercise, the Councilor for the Payne Land division, Audrey Smith Facey, was noticeably absent from the conference.

The Councillors for the other two divisions in the constituency — Eugene Kelly and Karl Blake — were present.

Mrs. Smith Facey was defeated by 95 votes in last month’s run-off.

It’s understood that she’s no longer a member of the constituency’s executive.

Dr. Brown Burke told comrades that work to prepare for the upcoming by-election must begin to ensure South West St. Andrew — which is a PNP garrisons — remains in the hands of the party.

–30–