‘Build More Houses!’, PM Urges NHT

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he’s directed the National Housing Trust, NHT, to build more houses.

Mr. Holness says there would not be a debate over the use of NHT funds if the Housing Trust was using its reserves to build enough houses to meet the demand.

The Holness administration came under fire recently, for their decision to draw down $2-billion in dividends from the NHT for budgetary support.

Mr. Holness says over the years, he’s been conflicted about using NHT funds for purposes other than housing.

The Prime Minister says that’s why they’ve undertaken a review of the Housing Trust, which is expected to be completed soon.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking at a ground breaking ceremony for 37 serviced lots at Marys Field, St. Catherine on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister says the NHT will begin construction on over four-thousand houses this year.

And, Mr. Holness said squatting cannot be used as a means of securing land.

-30-