Bunting Accuses Montague of Bullying Commissioner Quallo & PSC

Bunting Accuses Montague of Bullying Commissioner Quallo & PSC

Sep 08, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is accusing National Security Minister Robert Montague of scapegoating the Police Commissioner and Police Services Commission.

On Wednesday, Minister Montague called on them to promote over 400 police officers, and over 200 rank and file members to hundreds of vacant posts.

The Minister claimed there’d been no broad-scale promotions in the JCF in seventeen months.

And he’s citing that as one of the main reasons for demotivation and demoralization within the Force.

But Mr. Bunting says the Minister is scapegoating the new Police Commissioner George Quallo, and the Police Services Commission. He also accused Minister Montague of wanting to promote people for political reasons.

He’s also accusing the Minister of bullying Commissioner Quallo and the PSC for political reasons.

Mr. Bunting says there may be several reasons that persons haven’t been promoted.

