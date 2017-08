Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, says the surge in murders in Clarendon brings into sharp focus the need for more resources for the police.

He says the police are not reluctant to tackle crime but they need more resources.

Mr. Bunting was speaking yesterday at a press conference at the PNP’s headquarters on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew.

Mr. Bunting says the government has not backed up its words to help the police tackle crime.

