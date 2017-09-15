Search
Home Evening News Bunting Insists Mt Salem ZOSO Decision was Political

Bunting Insists Mt Salem ZOSO Decision was Political

Sep 14, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National2

Like

Opposition spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is insisting that the declaration of the first Zone of Special Operations was decided politically and not by the security forces.

Speaking during a tour of the first zone in Mount Salem today, Mr. Bunting says the National Security Council is made up primarily of political individuals and not the security forces.

His comments come despite Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, stating that the selection of the zone was based on the written recommendation of the security forces.

In the meantime, Mr. Bunting says it’s far too early to determine the success of the Mount Salem Zone of Special operations.

He says the community requires significant sustainable investment.

The Opposition Spokesman says the government must hasten its social intervention strategies or risk losing the community once again.

–30–

Previous PostTwo Portmore Men Killed in Gun Fight With Police

Related articles

Jamaica Passes Second Review under IMF Standby Arrangement

Sep 15, 2017

Dredging of Kingston Harbour Complete Ahead of Time

Sep 15, 2017

JCAA Inspectors Sick Out Referred to Labour Ministry

Sep 15, 2017

  • JAY

    These people are so sad and pathetic….

  • Fifi Laphue

    So he is tacitly admitting that this is a PNP garrison/stronghold that nobody can touch?

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History