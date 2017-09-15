Bunting Insists Mt Salem ZOSO Decision was Political

Opposition spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is insisting that the declaration of the first Zone of Special Operations was decided politically and not by the security forces.

Speaking during a tour of the first zone in Mount Salem today, Mr. Bunting says the National Security Council is made up primarily of political individuals and not the security forces.

His comments come despite Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, stating that the selection of the zone was based on the written recommendation of the security forces.

In the meantime, Mr. Bunting says it’s far too early to determine the success of the Mount Salem Zone of Special operations.

He says the community requires significant sustainable investment.

The Opposition Spokesman says the government must hasten its social intervention strategies or risk losing the community once again.

