Bunting Questions Procurement of Used Vehicles for JCF

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting yesterday tabled several questions in Parliament regarding the process used to acquire used vehicles for the police force.

Late last year, the Ministry procured pre-owned vehicles to enhance the mobility of the JCF.

Security Minister, Robert Montague is expected to respond to the questions after 21 days.

Mr. Bunting wants the Minister to explain the process used to procure the used vehicles since the start of the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

The Opposition Spokesperson also wants to know what were the specifications provided by the Ministry for the various types of vehicles that were to be supplied.

He’s questioning too if there was a pre-qualification process for suppliers.

Mr. Bunting says based on the answer to that question, he’ll either ask what were the criteria used to pre-qualify suppliers or how was the suitability of the selected suppliers determined.

According to Mr. Bunting, one supplier -Obrien’s International Car Sales and Rentals Limited- was selected to provide over 80-percent of the total spend on vehicles since the start of the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

According to Mr. Bunting that’s nearly $427-million of the almost $520-million spent to purchase the vehicles.

In this regard, Mr. Bunting is asking the Minister to disclose the directors and shareholders of the company.

He’ll also be asking Minister Montague to say whether due diligence was conducted to determine the capability or suitability of this company to supply such a large order of vehicles to both the Security Ministry and the police force.

Mr. Bunting indicated that his follow up question may be threefold.

He says if the Minister answers yes, he’ll ask which agency conducted the due diligence and can the Minister state the financial arrangements related to the purchase.

And he also wants to know, if an advance was paid to the supplier and, if so, how much.

Mr. Bunting will also be asking the Minister if there’re financial penalties for not meeting the delivery dates of March 2017 and May 2017.

Mr. Bunting also wants to know if the Minister can cite examples of other police services anywhere in the world that have procured used vehicles exclusively for an entire fiscal year.

–30–