Bus Operators in Fear of Rogue ‘Loader Men’

Scores of bus operators in downtown, Kingston are this afternoon pleading for help from Transport Minister, Mike Henry, because they’re afraid of being harassed or even killed, by so-called loadermen.

The bus operators are fearful of and frustrated with being exploited by the loadermen.

Today they withdrew their services, leaving scores of commuters stranded to highlight their plight. The bus operators are fearful and frustrated. About 150 of them withdrew their services today in protest.

They want the Transport Minister to help them. Their main problem — loadermen who demand money to fill their buses with passengers.

The bus operators terminate their services at Darling Street. But the Transport Authority has instructed them to use the Downtown Municipal Transport Centre in Water Lane instead.

That’s said to be a safer facility as it’s manned by security guards and would make it difficult for the loadermen to exploit the bus operators. But President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, Egeton Newman, says the loadermen have warned them against that.

He says the bus operators weren’t willing to ignore the warning so they refused to work today.

Mr. Newman says some of the operators are willing to use the new facility because it could save them money they lose daily to the loadermen.

He says some of the bus operators are threatening to protest all week until the Transport Minister intervenes.

