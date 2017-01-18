Business & Consumer Confidence Highest Ever

Business and consumer confidence are at the highest they’ve ever been for the past 15-years.

This was revealed by Managing Director of Market Research Services, Don Anderson, today as he reported the results of the Business and Consumer confidence survey for the final quarter of 2016.

He says in 2016, conditions remained more favourable than at any time since the survey began 15 years ago.

According to the research, the business confidence index stood at 142-points in the final quarter of 2016.

He says consumer confidence was ranked at 151.6 points in the third and fourth quarters.

This is just below the average of 151.7 during the year.

Mr. Anderson says almost two-thirds of firms reported that it was a good time to expand their productive capacity to take advantage of future economic opportunities.

53 percent of those surveyed reportedly said they expected an improved economy during the current quarter.

This is up from 49 percent who had a similar expectation for the previous quarter.

Mr. Anderson gave the update at the Spanish Court hotel in St. Andrew today.

