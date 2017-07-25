Businessman Accused of Forgery Refuses to Hand Over Passwords to Police

The police have still not been able to crack the passwords to access information on businessman Peter Sangster’s phones and other computer devices.

Sangster is accused of forging the signature of former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson-Miller. The matter was mentioned again yesterday in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court. His attorney, Cecile Griffiths-Ashton says her client will not be assisting the police by giving them the passwords.

Since March, the investigating team at the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has been trying to decrypt the devices. These include a number of phones, an iPad, desktops and a MacBook that were seized when Sangster was arrested.

The information on the devices could help the prosecution with its case.

Mrs. Griffiths-Ashton says her client will not be handing over the passwords as he has a right to privacy.

It’s a position the defense has maintained since the start of the matter.

Detective Corporal, Henrique Chambers who is attached to the Cyber Forensics Lab at MOCA says 60-percent of the investigation is completed.

However, they can’t access whatever information is on the eight devices seized. Detective Corporal Chambers says he’ll need more time to decipher the encryption on the devices.

Presiding Judge Simone Wolfe-Reece has set the matter for mention on October 18. On Monday Mrs. Griffiths Ashton made another request for the judge to make an order for the devices to be handed over on that day.

However, she says the judge doesn’t believe the police have had the devices for an unreasonable time.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Griffiths Ashton has made an application to have the conditions of her client’s bail varied.

When Sangster was arrested his travel documents were seized and a stop order placed on him at all ports of exit. But, Mrs. Griffiths Ashton argued that her client has engagements that require him to travel overseas.

Judge Wolfe-Reece has asked for that matter to be listed and heard at an early date.

