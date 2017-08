A businessman was yesterday found dead in the district of May Day, Manchester.

Dead is 63-year-old Barrignton Dezousa .

Reports from the police are that about 7:40 in the evening, Mr.Dezousa was at his business place when three armed assailants entered and opened fire on him. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say investigations are underway.

