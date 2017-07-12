Businessman Murdered in Rush Hour Traffic

The Police have launched a high-level investigation into what’s suspected to be the contract killing of well-known Corporate Area businessman, Richard Ramdial.

Mr. Ramdial was a sound system operator and owned an automobile business on Beechwood Avenue in St. Andrew.

Ramdial was approached by a gunman while he was in rush hour traffic just before 5:00pm yesterday.

The gunman fired at least sixteen bullets into the window of a tinted Mercedes-Benz Sports Utility Vehicle which Mr. Ramdial was driving.

The bullets were fired into the window nearest to the driver’s side of the left-hand-drive, SUV.

The businessman was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was pronounced dead.

The incident caused panic as several motorists attempted to flee the scene when the barrage of gunshots were fired.

The gunman, who was reportedly riding a motorcycle, escaped.

Mr. Ramdial’s licensed firearm was not taken by his attacker.

Several friends and family of the businessman are this morning expressing alarm on social media at his murder.

Among those expressing condolences is the former President of the Jamaica Used Car Dealers Association, Ian Lyn.

Mr. Lyn wrote on Facebook that he’s in shock at the murder of Richard Ramdial.

He described the businessman as a kind and affable person who he knew from their days at St. George’s College.

— 30 —