Bustamante Hospital Confident ICU Expected to Save Lives

Executive Director of the Cardiac Unit at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Fabian Brown, says a new intensive care unit, ICU is expected to reduce the problem of some children dying while awaiting surgery at the facility.

He says the Unit should be fully operational by early next year. He says preliminary projections are for approximately 150 surgeries per year to be done at the new facility.

Mr. Brown was reacting to a Nationwide News exclusive yesterday which disclosed contents of a government commission audit which revealed that 39 children died between 2010 and 2015 while awaiting heart surgery.

Mr. Brown, who’s been the Executive Director of the Cardiac Unit for a month, says a series of actions have been taken since the 2015 report.

