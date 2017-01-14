Bustamante Hospital ICU Closed Temporarily

The Intensive Care Unit at the Bustamante Hospital for Children has been temporarily closed due to a fire last night.

A statement this afternoon from the South East Regional Health Authority says as a result of the closure, all future pediatric ICU patients will be facilitated at the University Hospital of the West Indies until the ICU at the Bustamante Hospital is reopened.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, told our news centre this morning that four patients, between 2-days-old and 3-years-old, were in the ICU’s recovery room.

This was preventing surgeries from being done.

SEHRA says preliminary reports indicate that the fire happened about 7:15 last evening in the consultant’s room.

However, it was quickly contained by members of staff using an extinguisher.

It says the Fire Department was also called to the hospital for further assistance.

The four patients, who were being cared for in the ICU, were immediately evacuated to another section of the hospital.

The patients were not affected by the fire.

However SEHRA says one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Health Authority says an assessment of the damage caused by the fire will start immediately so that repairs can be done.

