By-Election Announcement Set for October 1

Nationwide News understands that Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is set to announce the date for a by-election in South East St. Mary on Sunday, October 1.

It’s understood that the announcement is to be made at a JLP meeting in Annotto Bay in the constituency.

In an interview on Cliff Hughes Online on Tuesday, Mr. Holness said he’d make the announcement soon.

The by-election has become necessary following the sudden death last month of the former Member of Parliament for South East St. Mary, the PNP’s Dr. Winston Green.

Dr. Norman Dunn will be the JLP’s candidate, while Dr. Shane Alexis will represent the PNP.

