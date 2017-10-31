By-Election Day Polls Closed

Polls have now closed in what’s been dubbed the most consequential and important by-election in the country’s history.

The counting of ballots cast in today’s election in South East St Mary, South St. Andrew and South West St. Andrew is now underway.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica has estimated that preliminary results for all three constituencies should be known in another two and a half hours.

Reports from the EOJ indicate that as of three this afternoon just under 22-percent of voters cast their ballots in South West St. Andrew and approximately 26-percent in South St Andrew.

Voters braved the threat of rain in the battleground constituency of South East St. Mary where the turnout was just over 52 percent at 3 this afternoon.

Nationwide sources in both major political parties are indicating that the actual turnout will be just over 60-percent.

The by-election in the rural constituency of South East St Mary is considered consequential as the leadership of the two political parties have pumped considerable energy and resources in bringing home the seat for their candidates.

The JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn and the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis were the names on the ballot for South East St Mary but PNP President Dr. Peter Phillips has said the results will be a referendum on the performance of the 18-month-old Holness Administration.

While, the governing JLP is hoping to give the JLP Leader and Prime Minister some more breathing space in the House of Representatives since the party now only enjoys a one-seat majority.

Our reporters have been in the constituencies throughout the day where it appears to have been a smooth process for voters as they trickled into the polling stations in the Corporate Area.

—30—