Cab Drivers Defiant Over Govt Directive to Remove Tint

Some transport operators are threatening to shut down the sector, if they’re forced to remove tints from their vehicles come Monday.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says all tints are to be removed from public passenger vehicles by Monday.

A meeting was reportedly to be held today with the Transport Ministry and several groups representing transport operators to discuss Mr. Holness’ directive..

But that’s been postponed, leaving some transport operators upset.

President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, TODSS, Egeton Newman says taxi operators are upset by the postponement of the meeting.

Mr. Newman is describing the directive of the Prime Minister as an ‘attack’ on taxi operators.

Prime Minister Holness issued his directive on Wednesday as the government sought to respond to a spate of attacks against women and girls.

In some instances, women were allegedly abducted by taxi operators.

Mr. Holness said instructions of a ‘zero tolerance approach’ were given to the police to deal with crimes within the public transportation sector.

He said vehicles considered to be robots are to be given special attention by the police and Transport authority, in enforcing his directive.

Mr. Newman says forcing taxi operators to remove tints from their vehicles is tantamount to accusing them of being abductors.

