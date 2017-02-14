Cab Drivers Restive

A group of taxi operators plying the Spanish Town to Old Habour Road route in St. Catherine are this morning planning to withdraw their services for a second time this week.

This, in protest over what they say is the police’s poor handling of a missing person investigation involving one of their colleagues.

Taxi driver, Kevin Topping, also called ‘Go-Go’ has reportedly been missing since last Tuesday.

His car was reportedly found on Wednesday with the red plates and taxi checkered stamp removed.

One of Topping’s colleagues, Kemar Mowatt, says some 150 taxi operators joined the protest yesterday.

He says they’ve been actively searching for their colleague, but they want the police and the military to help.

Numerous calls by Nationwide News to the Head of the St. Catherine North Police, Senior Superintendent Anthony Powell, went unanswered.

Meanwhile, some 200 taxi operators from Old Harbour, St. Catherine are promising to return to work this morning, after withdrawing their services yesterday.

The taxi operators were protesting the lack of parking available for them in the town.

President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services ,TODSS, Egeton Newman, spoke with our news centre yesterday.

He says a meeting is set for next week with representatives of the Transport Authority, the traffic police and the Parish Council, to address the issue.

