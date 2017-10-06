Cabinet Approved Amendments to Poor Relief Act

Cabinet has approved amendments to the Poor Relief Act to abolish the Board of Supervision and transfer the functions of the Board to the Ministry of Local Government.

Minister of Information, Senator Ruel Reid, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday.

He said the move follows a review of the Poor Relief Act by the cabinet.

The amendments will also introduce new concepts that reflect a modern human services management approach to poor relief.

He says drafting instructions are to be issued to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel in this regard.

The Board of Supervision was established under the Poor Relief Act to supervise and monitor the delivery of the poor relief service performed by the Municipal Corporations.

–30–