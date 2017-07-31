Cabinet Approves 300 Additional Nursing Posts

Cabinet has approved the creation of 300 additional posts for nurses as part of moves to ease the personnel shortage in the public health system.

This was disclosed by Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, who says at least 2,000 established positions are required to alleviate the shortage.

He was speaking at a joint Pan American Health Organisation- Ministry of Health forum on Health Sector Reform.

It was held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday.

Dr. Tufton says many of the nurses exiting the public health system or contemplating this, identified challenges with salaries, the availability of housing and security of tenure, among the factors influencing their decisions.

Earlier this year, he announced that steps were being taken to address the shortage through recruitments from countries such as Cuba and India, among other interventions.

He also advised that a public/private partnership arrangement for the construction of houses was being explored.

–30–