Cabinet has approved the tabling of a bill in Parliament to change the name of the Petty Sessions Court to the Lay Magistrates Court.

The Justices of the Peace Act is also to be tabled in Parliament.

Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, gave an update during the post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday.

Senator Reid also says Prime Minister Holness has directed that steps be taken to involve more Justices of the Peace in the dispute resolution process.

