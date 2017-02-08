Cabinet Establishes Committee to Develop Air Quality Policy

The Cabinet has directed an inter-ministerial committee to develop a policy regarding emissions and protecting the air quality.

Today, Jamaica Environment Trust, JET Chief Executive Officer, Diana McCauley, called on the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to address Jamaica’s worsening air quality.

Ms. McCauley’s appeal follows a newspaper story highlighting the poor air quality affecting residents of Portmore, St. Catherine and the Kingston Metropolitan Region.

Prime Minister Holness revealed today that Cabinet has mandated the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to develop a policy on emissions.

He says the government is seeking to ensure there’s a framework for sustainable development, adding that steps are being taken, to protect the environment.

Mr. Holness made the announcement at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston this afternoon as he addressed members of the diplomatic corps in celebration of diplomatic week.

Prime Minister Holness says he has taken note of media reports of deteriorating air quality in Portmore, St. Catherine and sections of the Corporate Area.

Meanwhile… Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, also provided an update on steps being taken in addressing the issue of climate change.

— 30 —