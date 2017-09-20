Cabinet Reshuffle Imminent

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has revealed that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

In an interview this morning on Nationwide Radio, he said he’s ‘actively looking’ at a reshuffle. He says he’d wanted to make changes ‘much earlier’ in the life of his 18 month-old administration.

The Prime Minister’s comments come amid growing concerns about the political leadership at the Ministry of National Security.

There’re also whispers that the Ministers assigned to the super Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Samuda and JC Hutchinson, are hardly on speaking terms.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness says his government’s one-seat majority in the House of Representatives has caused it to be more responsive to public sentiment.

–30–