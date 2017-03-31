Cabinet Reviewing Property Tax Regime

The government is to discuss at Cabinet mounting concerns of property owners who’re facing huge increases in their property taxes.

There’s growing outcry over the dramatic increases the property taxes many people will be asked to pay come April 1.

Information Minister, Ruel Reid, says the government is listening to the concerns.

Minister Reid says at the moment, there’s no position on rolling back the increased taxes. He says only a small number of property owners are seeing significant increases.

He’s reminding persons faced with property taxes that seem ‘onerous’ that they can appeal.

The Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, is continuing to attack the government over the increase in property tax.

It wants the government to roll back the increases.

Opposition Spokesperson on Land and the Environment, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, says the increases are ‘wicked, immoral, unjust and borders on being inhumane’.

According to her, many people are already over-burdened with other taxes.

In a statement yesterday, Mrs. Frazer-Binns says it’s not too late for the government to reconsider the tax, saying it’ll cause ‘untold hardships’ on people.

She says the increase in property tax is the latest in a series of what she describes as ‘oppressive’ tax measures being implemented by an ‘uncaring’ government.

She says it’ll affect over 600-thousand Jamaicans.

-30-