Cabinet Withdraws Land Sale Approval

Jul 20, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The government has withdrawn its approval of the sale of almost 100 acres of state-owned land in St. James.

Information Minister, Ruel Reid, made the disclosure at a post Cabinet media briefing yesterday.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, explained the circumstances which led Cabinet to revoke the approval for the sale.

He says Celebrate Jamaica Development Limited did not meet the terms of the pre-sale performance criteria which it had agreed to execute within a six-month period.

Earlier this year, Minister Reid disclosed that the company had planned to use the property to build a hotel complex, a casino resort and auxiliary facilities.

The Information Minister also disclosed today that Cabinet has approved plans to establish a state of the art Caribbean School of Medical Sciences in Jamaica.

