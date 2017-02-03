Search
Home Evening News CAC Extends ‘Bad Gas’ Compensation Deadline

CAC Extends ‘Bad Gas’ Compensation Deadline

Feb 02, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The Consumer Affairs Commission, CAC, is extending its timeframe by 24 hours before taking legal action in seeking compensation for motorists affected by so-called ‘bad gas’.

The original deadline was set for 4 this afternoon.

Chairman of the CAC, Kent Gammon, says he’s yet to receive word from the petroleum marketing stakeholders regarding a proposal for compensation.

Mr. Gammon says the marketing companies are unwilling to pay.

He says the Commission has written several proposals outlining what he describes as a fair and reasonable settlement.

Hundreds of motorists reportedly suffered damage to their vehicles due to contaminated petrol in 2015 in the so called the ‘Bad Gas Saga’.

Mr. Gammon says he’s been seeking compensation for motorists since November 2015.

Mr. Gammon — who’s an attorney-at-law — says he’ll go ahead with legal action if a suitable proposal is not put forward by 4:00 tomorrow afternoon.

-30-

Previous PostTax Administration Surpasses Q3 Collection Target by 27%

Related articles

Body-Found

Body of Missing 15yr old St James Girl Found

Feb 03, 2017

42993blaine

Blain Blasts Sexually Abusive Pastors & Police

Feb 03, 2017

baby-hand

Baby Thief Pleads Guilty

Feb 03, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History