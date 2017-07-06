CAC Pushes Banks to Display Fees at ATMs

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) says it’s continuing to call for banks to ensure that fees are displayed at ATMs before customers finalize transactions.

Speaking at yesterday’s quarterly media briefing, Chief Executive Officer of the CAC, Dolsie Allen, says the agency has been lobbying for the practice to be implemented.

Ms. Allen says there’s been some pushback from the banks. She says they claim it would be too costly to implement.

However, Ms. Allen says the CAC rejects that complaint.

