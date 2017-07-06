Search
Home Business CAC Pushes Banks to Display Fees at ATMs
SCOTIA ATM

CAC Pushes Banks to Display Fees at ATMs

Jul 06, 2017Business0

Like

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) says it’s continuing to call for banks to ensure that fees are displayed at ATMs before customers finalize transactions.

Speaking at yesterday’s quarterly media briefing, Chief Executive Officer of the CAC, Dolsie Allen, says the agency has been lobbying for the practice to be implemented.

Ms. Allen says there’s been some pushback from the banks. She says they claim it would be too costly to implement.

However, Ms. Allen says the CAC rejects that complaint.

–30–

Previous PostMan Accused of Trying to Rape 80yr old Woman in Court Today

Related articles

Legislation Generic

Rockfort Residents want ‘Special Zones’ Attention

Jul 06, 2017

Holness being Briefed

Holness Keeping Close Tabs on Crime while at CARICOM Heads Conference

Jul 06, 2017

police_involved_shooting

Viral Images on Social Media are NOT Slain Policeman

Jul 06, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline