Calabar Coach Expected Down-to-the-Wire Finish

Coach of Calabar, Michael Clarke, says he expected the race for the boys’ title to go down to the wire on the final day of the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships, last Saturday.

The boys from 61 Red Hills Road tallied 317 points to secure their 6th straight hold on the Mortimer Geddes Trophy.

Clarke listed Christopher Taylor as one of the standout athletes of the Championships.

Meanwhile, Principal of Edwin Allen High, Dr. Everton Walters, is singing the praises of class-3 sprinter Kevona Davis.

Davis posted 23.07 seconds to win the girls 200-metres and contribute to the school’s total of 306.5 points in winning the girl’s section of the championships.

And vice-president of ISSA, Keith Wellington, says the rule changes may have contributed to the number of records broken at the championships.

Thirteen records were broken on the girls side and nine on the boys side.

Michael Clarke, says now that they have secured their 6th straight ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys Champs title, his athletes will now turn their attention to other local and international meets.

