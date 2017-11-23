Calabar Looking to Dominate Schoolboy Basketball this Season

Point guard for Calabar High, Shavarine Beech, believes the Red Hills Road-based team will dominate the ISSA junior and senior basketball competitions this year.
Beech says their main challenge will come from Ardenne High and Jamaica College.
Alrick Swaby Nov 23, 2017
